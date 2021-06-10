Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.05 Million

Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post sales of $861.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $891.50 million and the lowest is $844.64 million. Trimble posted sales of $733.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Trimble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trimble by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.