Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup cut their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $14,174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 571,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,313. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

