Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,031,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 996.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 220,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

