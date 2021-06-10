Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($4.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of BLI opened at $47.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.71. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $449,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,428 shares of company stock worth $17,596,803 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

