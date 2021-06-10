Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 381.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,443 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.51. 5,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

