YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $5.55

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 30,985 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

