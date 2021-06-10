YGGDRASH 24 Hour Volume Reaches $235,165.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $5.20 million and $235,165.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 103.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.40 or 0.00866034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.26 or 0.08532108 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars.

