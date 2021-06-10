Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,537 shares in the company, valued at $46,285,631.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $86,708.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,208. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

