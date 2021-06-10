XYO Market Cap Reaches $72.75 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $72.75 million and approximately $304,226.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00063413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00850537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.37 or 0.08476324 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.