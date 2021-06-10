XYO Achieves Market Cap of $77.66 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. XYO has a total market cap of $77.66 million and $463,891.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00899184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.11 or 0.08806543 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.