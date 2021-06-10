XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XPO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

