XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.55. XL Fleet shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 33,200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 0.54.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth $29,400,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,476,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in XL Fleet by 31.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 712,300 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

