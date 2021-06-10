Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.63. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 107,567 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

