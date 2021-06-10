Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $284,007.07 and $215.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $4.33 or 0.00011816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00187302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00200711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.45 or 0.01286900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.53 or 1.00182238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

