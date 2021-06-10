Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 4.9% This Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00012256 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $299,800.69 and approximately $9.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00208090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.27 or 0.01427616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.00 or 1.00241101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

