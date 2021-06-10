Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

WOR opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

