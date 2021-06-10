World Wrestling Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,523 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,023% compared to the average volume of 369 call options.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.