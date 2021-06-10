Woodcoin Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $506,227.07 and $100,380.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.83 or 0.06752742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $602.00 or 0.01643257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00456224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00158410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.10 or 0.00704524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00453001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00371269 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

