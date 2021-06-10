Woodcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $559,158.20 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $559,158.20 and $127,495.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,198.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.45 or 0.06963822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $629.49 or 0.01692241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00461596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00164121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00729237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00461453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.80 or 0.00391938 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

