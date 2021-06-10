Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Tops $177.83

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $177.83 or 0.00470384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $998,714.60 and $24,612.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.35 or 0.08504984 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,616 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

