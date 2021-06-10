Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of ROG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.39. 51,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,642. Rogers has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

