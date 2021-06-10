Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WIZZ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,754.07 ($62.11).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,810 ($62.84) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,786.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.22.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.