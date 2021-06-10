Windsor Group LTD Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.