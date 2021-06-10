Windsor Group LTD Purchases 376 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

