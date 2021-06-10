Windsor Group LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $165.50 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.05. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

