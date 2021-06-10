Windsor Group LTD Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $5,792,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,777,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $3,118,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 979,253 shares of company stock valued at $134,204,642 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

