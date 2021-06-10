Windsor Group LTD Buys 3,128 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $13.73 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

