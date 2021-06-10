Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 4.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 249,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $243.72. 10,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $164.51 and a twelve month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

