Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.81. 198,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,205,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

