Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 2,891.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,216 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.68. 25,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,086. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.