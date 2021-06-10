William Blair Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $185.68 on Wednesday. Five Below has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,888,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

