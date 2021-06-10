WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.27

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 3522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 167,924 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.