Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $270,781.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $817.39 or 0.02245123 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $270,781.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00185816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00200116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.04 or 0.01296562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,484.56 or 1.00212191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

