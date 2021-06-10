Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.
Shares of CRUS opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.
In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
