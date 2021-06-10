Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of CRUS opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

