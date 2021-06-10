Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.21

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.21 and last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 18221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

