Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.
Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
