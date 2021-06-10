Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

