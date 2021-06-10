Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NYSE EOD opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

