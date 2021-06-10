WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.42% from the company’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.79.

Shares of WELL opened at C$7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.06. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$9.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -131.50.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

