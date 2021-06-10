Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,950,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE WBT opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.18 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.