Weil Company Inc. Takes $771,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,973,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 218,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.37. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

