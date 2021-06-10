Weil Company Inc. Purchases 2,139 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. 18,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,817. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

