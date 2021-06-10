Weil Company Inc. Purchases 16,060 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,918. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

