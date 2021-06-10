Weil Company Inc. Invests $419,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 109,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

