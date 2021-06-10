Weil Company Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 42.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,298 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,142 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.80. 11,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

