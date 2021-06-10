Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM):

6/7/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$142.00 to C$149.00.

5/31/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$156.00 to C$157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$138.00 to C$149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$131.00 to C$142.00.

5/20/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$131.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$156.00.

5/20/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$123.00 to C$131.00.

5/19/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$150.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$136.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$130.00 to C$140.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$144.65. 267,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,182. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$89.42 and a 12 month high of C$146.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6321947 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,243 shares of company stock worth $12,085,522.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

