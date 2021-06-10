Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.