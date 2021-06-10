Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Cut to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

