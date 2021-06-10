Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 15,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 139,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

