Waletoken (WTN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,563.00

Waletoken (CURRENCY:WTN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Waletoken has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waletoken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Waletoken has a market cap of $109,993.14 and approximately $1,563.00 worth of Waletoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00192760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00202061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.94 or 0.01290927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.40 or 1.00505275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waletoken Coin Profile

Waletoken’s total supply is 19,918,713,667 coins. The official website for Waletoken is waletoken.com . Waletoken’s official Twitter account is @waletokenpro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waletoken Coin Trading

