Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $3,711,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

